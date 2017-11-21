Cisco to partner up with Interpol to share intelligence and fight cybercrime

Intensifying the fight against cybercrime, networking giant Cisco and international police organisation Interpol on 21 November announced an agreement to share threat intelligence.

The alliance will see the two organisations develop a coordinated and focused approach to data sharing, Cisco said in a statement.

This not only will allow for quick threat detection around the world but also pave the way for potential future collaboration on training and knowledge sharing, it added.

"The exchange of information and expertise between the public and private sectors is vital in combating cybercrime. No country or company can do this alone," said Noboru Nakatani, executive director of the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI) in Singapore, which serves as Interpol's global cybercrime centre.

"Interpol's agreement with Cisco provides us, and law enforcement in our 192 member countries, with access to important cyber threat information which will help us not only detect attacks but also help prevent them," Nakatani added.

Cisco said it blocks 19.7 billion threats a day through its Collective Security Intelligence, enabled by Cisco Talos, the security intelligence, and research group.

Its agreement with Interpol supports the organisation's programmes targeting both "pure cybercrime" and cyber-enabled crimes to assist member countries in identifying cyber attacks and their perpetrators.

"As cybercrime continues to escalate around the world, defenders from both the public and private sectors must meet the threat with equal force," said John Stewart, senior vice president and chief security and trust officer at Cisco.

"Visibility and comprehensive threat intelligence across the cyber domain are critical to enable detection, analysis, and protection against emerging threats," Stewart added.