Chinese smartphone maker COMIO debuts in India; launches three smartphone starting at Rs 5,999

Chinese smartphone maker COMIO on Friday entered the Indian market with three flagship smartphones along with an exclusive data tie-up with Reliance Jio.

The three devices — P1, S1 and C1 — are priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 5,999, respectively.

COMIO's tie-up with Reliance Jio offers consumers a 5 GB additional data voucher on their handset at a recharge of Rs 309.

"Over the course of the first year, we will build a strong foundation for the brand based on the three strategic pillars — innovation, partnership and great people. We are in India for the long run and will contribute to the nation's 'Make in India' initiative," Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Director, COMIO India, said in a statement.

COMIO S1 sports a metal unibody with curved edges coupled with a 5.2-inch HD IPS display and a fingerprint sensor. It also features a 13 MP rear camera, 8 MP selfie shooter and a 2,700 mAh battery.

P1 has a massive 5,000mAh battery and comes in a metal body with a dual-SIM phone offering, 5.5-inch HD IPS display screen, fingerprint sensor. It features a 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie shooter with screen flash.

COMIO C1 sports a metal frame and 5-inch HD IPS display. It features 8MP rear camera with 5MP front shooter.

All the three smartphones run on a Quad-core 64 bit MediaTek chipset, with 32GB internal memory and are 4G VoLTE enabled.

The devices are also embedded with the Freezer and Clone Application. The Freezer app allows you to use as many applications as you wish without the worry of space constraints, whereas the Clone app makes sure that all data from your device is backed up at all times.

The Clone app also allows for ease of transfer of data from one handset to another.

The COMIO smartphones will be available at all key retail stores from next week in north India and would be available from the third week of September in the western parts of the country.