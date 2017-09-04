Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba introduces Smile to Pay facial recognition service

E-commerce giant Alibaba has introduced a facial recognition service called "Smile to Pay" in Hangzhou district in China that is aligned for use with Alipay online payment and Alipay Wallet like Apple Pay.

"Alibaba's 'Ant Financial' affiliate launched the 'Smile to Pay' service where the company's global HQ is located and is being trialed with KFC," TechCrunch reported on Monday. The company's Founder and CEO Jack Ma in March had first alerted about the new face recognition tool for mobile payments.

According to Ma, "Smile to Pay" would first be rolled out in China and then in other countries. "As the video from 'Ant' shows, the payment process doesn't require a smartphone, assuming that the customer has already signed up for the Alipay app and enabled facial recognition," the report added.

With the aim to revolutionize offline retail spaces through a new technology, the Alibaba Group had launched a cashless store earlier this year. The new retail concept is being introduced through Alibaba's experimental cashless store called Tao Cafe at its 2017 Taobao Maker Festival in Hangzhou.

Alibaba's Alipay service which is already available in Europe recently saw its Chinese rival Tencent team up with German payments company Wirecard to launch WeChat Pay in the European market to intensify competition.

With inputs from IANS