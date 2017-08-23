Certain Sony Xperia device owners are eligible for a 50% refund because Sony lied about waterproofing

Sony Mobile Communications owes US customers who purchased certain models of Sony Xperia devices 50 percent of the cost of the device. This surprising windfall is courtesy of a class action lawsuit against the company.

The lawsuit alleges that the devices in question were “deceptively advertised as waterproof”. Users in the US who bought or received the devices as a gift or part of a replacement program are eligible. Of these, only those who filed water damage claims will receive the 50 percent refund. Devices still under warranty will receive a one-year extension. Devices not under warranty will receive a six-month extension.

The last date for filing a claim is 30 January, 2018.

Affected customers will need to have a record of their interactions with Sony or they will not be eligible.

The lawsuit also alleges that “Sony exploited certain international water resistance ratings in order to launch a deceptive marketing campaign promoting the devices.”

The affected devices include the Xperia M2 Aqua, M4 Aqua, ZR, Z1, Z1 Compact, Z1s, Z2, Z3, Z3 Compact, Z3v, Z3 Dual, Z3+ Dual, Z3+, Z5, Z5 Compact, Z2 Tablet, Z3 Tablet and the Z4 Tablet series.

Variants of the above devices for T-Mobile and Verizon networks are also included.

The ruling is part of a preliminary settlement for the lawsuit. Members can choose to opt out of the settlement and still sue Sony separately.