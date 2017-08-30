BSNL launches GST Suvidha Provider services in partnership with Masters India

State-run BSNL has launched GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) services in collaboration with Masters India in order to assist customers on various procedures involved, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Anupam Shrivastava said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"We believe that when this GST service will be offered to customers, they will choose to remain with us. The stickiness of the customers remaining with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is going to be there because, first and foremost, we are launching this service free of cost for our customers," Shrivastava said at the launch event in New Delhi.

The CMD said the solutions can be used by visiting "www.bsnlgst.mastersindia.co" website where BSNL users can register themselves using their respective account numbers, post which they can straightaway file returns.

The solutions can be availed in three categories -- the Basic Plan (free of cost up to 2,000 invoices), Plus Plan (Rs 1,999 up to 6000 invoices alongside other benefits) and the Pro Plan (for enterprises).

"Beyond 2,000 invoices, there is a charge to be shared between BSNL and service providers like Masters India. That will be offerd to those who wish to join hands with BSNL," said Shrivastava.

Masters India is one of the 34 organisations selected by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) as GSP.