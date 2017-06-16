BSNL launches a new "Chauka-444" plan which will provide 4 GB of 3G data for 90 days

BSNL(Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has launched a new plan "Chaukka-444" through which the users can get 4 GB of data per day for 90 days on the recharge of Rs444. The Special Tariff Voucher of 444 is only for prepaid users.

BSNL slashed 3G mobile internet rates in Feb. this year to match the tariff plans of other telecom service providers.BSNL decreased the prices up to three-fourths of the previous price and now provides 1 GB data on Rs 36 under a special pack.

The New BSNl's STV-444 is a follow up of a previous plan of STV-333 called as "Triple ACE" plan was launched in May and the company claims to get a ‘successful response’ from the users. According to the "Triple ACE" plan, the users got 3 GB per day of 3G speed data for three months. The company also provided three days of unlimited data from May 17 to May 19 in the STV-333 plan for both the new and existing customers.

BSNL Board Director (CM), R.K.Mittal, in a press statement, said “We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segment of our mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry,”.