BSNL announces the Detel D1 feature phone, now available at Rs 499 with a bundled offer on voice calls

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecommunication company, has announced the launch of a new feature phone, Detel D1. The company revealed that the device will go on sale for a price of just Rs 499.

According to a detailed report by The Mobile Indian, BSNL is also offering a deal on voice calls, which is bundled with the device. The device will be available across the country and will be known as the D1. The bundled offer will include a tariff plan for Rs 153. To make it clear, the Rs 499 mentioned above is inclusive of this plan as the device is priced at Rs 349 in addition to the separate Rs 153 tariff. Manoj Sinha, Minister of Communication for Government of India was there to unveil the feature phone.

People who decide to buy this device will get Rs 103 as talktime out of the box with 365-day validity, and they can make calls from their BSNL number to any other BSNL number at 15 paise per minute. The company will charge 40 paise if the D1 user decides to call anyone else on other telecom networks.

Considering that D1 is not the only high profile feature phone to launch this year, it is a no-brainer to compare it with the other high profile feature phone in the market. The D1 pales in comparison to what the JioPhone has to offer because, on one hand, BSNL will give a phone for Rs 499 along with call rates that translate to about 686 BSNL-to-BSNL minutes and about 257 minutes from BSNL to any other network per month. There is no data or 4G here and you will just get a basic phone for phone calls and SMS services.

JioPhone, on the other hand, provides unlimited calls and unlimited data for Rs 153 per month. This includes 0.5 GB high-speed data access every day in addition to a much superior feature phone with Wi-Fi, internet browsing, and apps. It does cost about Rs 1,500 where users have to pay Rs 500 for registration and Rs 1,000 as a security deposit.

The difference between the two phones is that the D1 is for those users who cannot afford to spend more than Rs 500 a year. As good as the JioPhone is, it does demand a Rs 153 per month investment to take advantage of its capabilities.0

A step towards #NewIndia, today launched @BSNLCorporate mobile handset ‘Detel’ with attractive calling plan just at Rs. 499/- per year /1 pic.twitter.com/2zSVTAI9Us — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinhabjp) December 23, 2017

The D1 plan includes a personal ring back tone, which is a tune that anyone calling you will get to listen to before you receive the call.

Moving on to the features of the device, the D1 packs a 1.44-inch monochrome screen with a physical keypad for operation. It also comes with a single SIM slot along with a 650 mAh battery. According to the report, Detel has also added other features that are popular with feature phones like FM Radio, speaker, torch, phonebook and vibration mode.

