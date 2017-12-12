British cybersecurity centre has discovered a severe flaw that may affect Windows systems

The British National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has discovered a severe flaw that will affect Microsoft's Windows system including the latest Windows 10, according to an online report.

The NCSC found the vulnerability when it was reviewing anti-virus solutions after concerns about a Russian antivirus software allegedly involved in cyberspying operations, said the report on a Romanian website on the IT industry and software.

The security flaw is described as a remote code execution bug that would allow an attack to take full control of an unpatched system, Xinhua news agency reported.

An unpatched system is an old system with its security not updated making it vulnerable to viruses and other attacks.

The vulnerability could be exploited if malicious files are used on the target computer during the scanning of a computer system with real-time protection turned on.

Microsoft is now working with the British agency to have this patched by updating its malware protection engine with the latest version that is capable of removing the bug, the report said.