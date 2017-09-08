Bose launches the SoundLink Micro at $109.95, its smallest portable bluetooth speaker

Audio electronics manufacturer, Bose, has come up with its wireless and Bluetooth portable speaker called the SoundLink Micro. This is now available at $109.95. Pre-orders have begun in the US and it should be shipped by 21 September.

The SoundLink Micro is touted to be Bose's cheapest Bluetooth speaker. It comes with rugged and water resistant features and weighs around 300 g, it's also around 4-inches in height.

The portable speaker comes with a ‘tear resistant’ silicon strap, which allows the user to carry it around. And since the purpose is to carry it outdoors, Bose has ensured that the devices is water resistant. The company claimed to have taken the IPX7 rating standards as a benchmark and then taken things further. Bose claims that you can drop the speaker in the ocean or in a pool and that it will continue to work.

As for the design, on the top of the speaker is present the charging point for the battery, which has a Micro-B USB port. It can support upto 6 hours of battery life, depending upon the purpose it is used for. It also has battery level indicators below it.

This one comes with the ability to connect with other speakers to enable a 'Party Mode'. The user can use the Bose Connect App to enable the Party Mode. With the help of voice prompts, where the user is informed when it's paired with other devices. This feature supports Amazon Echo and Echo Dot for handsfree voice control as well. The models which can be connected to the speaker include the SoundLink Micro, SoundLink Color II, SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+.

It also supports Siri and Google Assistant, which can be used with the help of the speaker's multi-function button. And it does not support WiFi.

It provides a wireless range up to 30-feet (nearly nine metres).