Bosch India offers electrified solutions for mobility, to focus on individual mobility requirements

German multinational engineering and electronics firm Bosch on Friday offered electrified solutions for greater mobility in cities across India.

"As mobility requirements are needed most in urban sprawls, we are ready to offer our electrified solutions for the Indian market," Bosch Group Board Member for Asia-Pacific Peter Tyroller told reporters here. With 40 cities across the country having over a million people, the company foresees electrification as a future growth area in the Indian subcontinent.

"We plan to move into first series production in the Indian market after 2018 to provide electrified solutions adapted to the local needs," said Tyroller. Noting that India was a great incubator for an electric future, he said that small-vehicle segments would drive the transition to mass electrification, as urban dwellers seek affordable alternative to conventional standards.

"We also have a range of comprehensive solutions for two-wheelers. We will increase the regional competence for electrified solutions," said Tyroller. The company's electrified solutions aim to address the country's individual mobility requirements. As the Indian supplier base is fragmented for electromobility solutions, the company plans to bridge the gap and have the first mover advantage.

Bosch's Indian arm will draw upon its global lineage to offer local customers a complete value chain in electromobility. "The Indian government's initiative to have an all-electric fleet by 2030 and its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric vehicles (FAME) programme offers us a competitive edge," said Tyroller.

The company has developed an integrated electrification system, including motor, control unit, battery, charger, display and app that can power light two, three and four-wheeler electric vehicles. "Our electrification systems can be integrated with any light vehicle and help manufacturers with their go-to-market strategy," added Tyroller.

Electro-mobility will play a key role in meeting the requirements of intra-city travel. An electric scooter will be more relevant for a person looking to run household errands in and around his society.

