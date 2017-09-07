BookMyShow launches music streaming and digital radio service with Jukebox

After a recent overhaul, ticket booking service BookMyShow has now launched an audio entertainment offering called Jukebox. The new service brings a wide variety of audio shows to the platform. Users of the BookMyShow app can now download their favourite songs, from the favourite artists or even listen to digital radio to discover new artists and music with the specially curated original audio shows.

According to BookMyShow, the new service contains over 2,000 hours of on-demand content. This content has been segregated into different categories that cater to a wide variety of audiences. For now, the categories include Horror, Sports, Bollywood, News and Business, Kids, Comedy, Music, Entertainment, History, Mythology and Devotion.

The service, for now, is free and lets users download content and listen to it offline as well.

For easy discoverability, Jukebox has been designed to show trending content first, followed by recently added and then delving into different categories of content.

The service also supports many other languages apart from English. Content on Jukebox will be available in over 60 shows in multiple regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Oriya and much more.

BookMyShow has also included a couple of streaming options for users. While content can be downloaded, those streaming content directly can choose from several data options which include, Data Saver, Normal, Good and HD.

Aditya Kuber, Associate Vice President-Audio Entertainment, BookMyShow said, “As BookMyShow is moving toward becoming a 360-degree entertainment destination, we are excited to explore the potential of audio entertainment with Jukebox. To make the experience unique for each listener, we will use a mix of machine and deep learning to understand user preferences and offer content suggestions in line with them.”