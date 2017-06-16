BookMyShow introduces in-app chatting feature for users to communicate in real time

Movie and event ticket booking giant BookMyShow on 14 June 2017 announced that it has launched rolled out its new in-app messaging feature ‘Plan it’ to all its users on Android as well as on iOS.

With the new in-app messaging feature families or friends who have booked tickets in groups, can now use the app to communicate in real time. Members of the group booking can suggesting movies, show times, venue options and eventually complete the movie tickets booking, all without having to toggle between BookMyShow and other instant messaging apps or phone calls.

BookMyShow's 'Plan It' feature automatically allows users to add friends from their phone books and start chatting. They can either initiate private one-on-one conversations or create a group to start discussions on movies. The feature also supports encryption facility so that no third party can access the messages. The feature lets the user see when their friends are typing a message or are online and know when a message has been read.

“Plan it has been conceived, designed and built by the in-house technology team at BookMyShow, keeping the users and their experience and journey on BookMyShow at the core." said Ravdeep Chawla, Head of Product, BookMyShow.

All BookMyShow app users only need to update their apps to start using the new features. Existing 'Plan It' users can also introduce this feature to others by simply extending an invitation to them through any of the social sharing platforms including Whatsapp, Facebook, or even through SMS. BookMyShow claims that the feature has already facilitated over 1,30,000 movie plans and has more than 70,000 active users per day.

