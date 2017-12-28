Bollywood is famous worldwide, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

India-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who will be seen on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's TV show "TED Talks India Nayi Soch", said the Hindi film industry is famous worldwide.

In the upcoming episode, titled "Tomorrow's World", Pichai will appear through video conference, read a statement.

"Bollywood is globally famous. Everyone knows Shah Rukh, but people started to know me after my interview with him in 2014 for his film ‘Happy New Year'. I must say his job is really cool, but he's cooler," Pichai said.

As a part of his speech, Pichai said he aims to empower every Indian with access to smartphones and connectivity through a programme called 'Internet Saathi'.

"Slow down, take time to think about what you want to do from your heart," he said.

The "Tomorrow's World" episode of the Star Plus show will air on 31 December.