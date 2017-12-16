BlackBerry officially kills off its first Android phone; the Priv will no longer receive security updates

BlackBerry's first Android phone, the Priv, will no longer be receiving any security updates, according to the Canadian mobile maker. Also announced at the same time was a trade-up program for users still using the Priv or a BlackBerry 10 device to upgrade their devices to the BlackBerry KeyONE at, hopefully, a discounted price.

However, BlackBerry has claimed on its blog that they will still continue to provide software support in case a serious security vulnerability is detected for the Priv. BalckBerry also said that all warranty obligations of the device will also be fulfilled.

The Priv was announced in India back in 2016 for a price of Rs 62,990. In our detailed review, we mentioned that the phone was a 'feature-packed Android smartphone with some BlackBerry bits'. You can check out the review here.

The phone has a 5.4-inch dual-curved WQHD Plastic AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 featuring a hexa-core, 64-bit processor and Adreno 418 GPU clocked at 600 MHz. The phone has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which is upgradable to 2 TB via a micro-SD card. It also had a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which is something that has to be mentioned separately nowadays (sigh).

The Priv has a BlackBerry keyboard which slides out from under the display. This physical keyboard gives the user full-screen content along with capacitive-touch features, such as a trackpad. The phone has an 18 MP dual-flash Schneider-Kreuznach certified camera on the back. The Priv was launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It packs in a 3,410 mAh battery, which was claimed to give up to 22.5 hours of battery life.