Autodesk partners with Maruti Suzuki and NID to announce India Design Challenge for design school students

Software makers Autodesk has joined hands with the National Institute of Design and Maruti Suzuki to announce a platform for students to showcase their design skills using Autodesk's Fusion 360 software.

Named India Design Challenge 2017, the platform is open to students pursuing a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate course in any design school. The challenge will involve two design topics for the students, and these are — Personal Mobility Solution for Urban Youth 2025 and Design of Green Vehicle in year 2025. The final date for submission of design entries has been set as 15 November, while the winner will be announced on 15 December 2017. The full brief for the two topics can be found here.

Autodesk mentioned in a statement that the company along with Maruti Suzuki and NID will act as mentors as well as jury for the participating students. The mentoring will be provided online for up to 8-12 hours in total over a period of four weeks. According to Autodesk, the key criteria to decide the winning teams for the challenge will be based on design objective, technology usage (Fusion 360), creativity and novelty of design, design process and overall presentation.

Talking about the challenge, Pradeep Nair, the Managing Director, Autodesk India and SAARC, said, "Aligned with initiatives like Make in India and Startup India, the India Design Challenge encourages the design and creation of innovative solutions leveraging the power of the cloud."

With India Design Challenge, Autodesk is also trying to buy into the enthusiasm and passion of students. The students also benefit from interactive sessions with experts from NID and Maruti Suzuki during the course of four weeks along with an opportunity to attain hands-on training from distinguished faculty members.