Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran acquires technology to build atomic batteries

A senior aide to the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) announced on Saturday that the AEOI experts had acquired the technology to build atomic batteries, semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"Iran has joined the club of countries that produces nuclear battery by attaining this technology," Asqar Zare'an told reporters in the western city of Shahr-e Kord.

Necessary tests have been conducted on the Iran-made atomic batteries produced using nano-technology, Zare'an said.

Commercialization of the product is underway and the product will be produced at industrialized scale by the end of this Iranian year which ends on 20 March, 2018, he said.

Atomic battery is used to describe a device which uses energy from the decay of a radioactive isotope to generate electricity.

Like nuclear reactors, they generate electricity from atomic energy, but do not use a chain reaction.