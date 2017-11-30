Asus Zenfone Max Plus (M1) unveiled with 18:9 display, dual-camera setup and a 4,130 mAh battery

The Asus Zenfone Max was announced at the beginning of 2016 in India with a mammoth 5000 mAh battery. The Max did not sport a great design as we noted in our review despite being launched in the year 2016. It seems that Asus took note of the fact about lacking design and has now unveiled the Zenfone Max Plus (M1) with an 18:9 display aspect ratio bringing it part with the 'near bezel-less trend of 2017.

The Zenfone Max Plus (M1) boasts a 4,130 mAh battery with 'accelerated charging' and a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display which comes with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution. According to a report by GSMArena, Asus claims that the battery can provide up to 13 hours of video playback time.

The device packs a MediaTek 6750T chipset with eight Cortex A53 cores built using older 28-nm manufacturing process which was earlier used by Asus on the Zenfone 3s Max. The Zenfone Max Plus (M1) comes in two variants with the first one packing 2 GB of RAM with 16 GB of onboard storage and the second one packing 3 GB RAM along with 32 GB of storage. Asus has added a dedicated microSD card slot along with a dual-SIM slot in the smartphone.

In terms of camera specifications, the Zenfone Max Plus gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a combination of a 16MP sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle lens. On the front, M1 comes with an 8 MP selfie camera with features such as face unlocking etc.

The smartphone is expected to run Android Nougat 7.O with Asus' Zen UI 4.0. Asus has not revealed any details on the price and availability of the smartphone at the time of writing.