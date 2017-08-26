Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite spotted in Malaysia, expected to be priced at $210

A new variant of the Asus ZenFone 4 series has been spotted on a Malaysian website. According to a report on PhoneArena, the smartphone is called Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite. The Asus smartphone is expected to go on sale in Malaysia and other Asian countries and might cost $210 (approx Rs 13,450).

According to a leaked photograph, the Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite features 16 MP camera on both front and rear side of the phone. It comes with a 5.5-inch HD display, runs on Snapdragon 425 processor supported by 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0.

The Asus smartphone will be available in two color variants Sunlight Gold and Deep-sea Black. The launch date has not been verified yet.

Asus recently launched four smartphones in ZenFone 4 series at an event in Taiwan. The smartphones in ZenFone 4 series launched at the event includes ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro. The ZenFone 4 is priced at $399 (approx Rs 25,490) and Zenfone 4 Pro priced at $599 (approx Rs 38,270) internationally. The details of availability of the phone are yet to be announced.

The costliest variant is the ZenFone 4 Pro which features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and is coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The ZenFone 4 Pro comes with 12 MP and 16 MP sensors for the dual camera setup on the rear side with features such as OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), laser auto-focus and 2X optical zoom. It sports an 8 MP selfie camera.

Other features of the smartphone include support for Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB 2.0 with Type-C port, front-facing fingerprint reader and dual speaker.

The ZenFone 4 Pro runs on Android Nougat 7.0 and is powered by a 3,600 mAh battery.