Asus Mixed Reality headset launched with 3D polygon design, in partnership with Microsoft, at IFA 2017

Asus has launched a new Windows Mixed Reality Headset to bring immersive ‘mixed reality’ to the masses. This new headset and Microsoft’s push towards ‘Mixed Reality Headset’s is part of its large strategy to increase the adoption of ‘Mixed reality’.

The reason that this attempt is interesting and different from the attempts by Apple and Google is that ‘Mixed reality’ is a middle ground between virtual reality and augmented reality.

The headset launched by Asus sports a ‘unique’ design which is a mix of 3D polygon pattern and glossy tone-on-tone effect. It weighs below 400 gm and comes with ‘anti-bacterial cushioned materials’. The headset is packed to confine the footprint of the device in the form of a ‘balanced-crown design’ so that the pressure on the face and nose is significantly reduced. The design of the headset is extremely important because, without a comfortable headset, users will not feel comfortable in wearing it for extended periods of time.

Peter Han, Vice President for Partner Devices and Solutions at Microsoft issued a statement saying, “We are excited about our collaboration with Asus to deliver a Windows Mixed Reality headset, unlocking amazing content experiences on an affordable and easy-to-set-up device, Windows Mixed Reality, paired with Asus design and materials, enables a comfortable and fun experience for customers to achieve more and let their imagination wander.”

The headset packs an innovative ‘inside-out tracking’ feature to ensure six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) position tracking. It uses the two built-in front facing tracking cameras to enable 6DoF for users wearing the headset. The interesting thing about this headset is that it does not need any external sensors, tether or software for the 6DoF tracking.

Eric Chen, Asus Vice President added, “I am also thrilled about our collaboration with Microsoft and to be at the forefront of technology with the ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset that enables users to explore real and virtual worlds like never before.”