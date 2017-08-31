Asus launches ZenBook Flip 14 and ZenBook Flip 15 laptops at IFA 2017

Asus has launched the ZenBook Flip 14 and ZenBook Flip 15 at IFA 2017 in Berlin. Both, the ZenBook Flip 14 and 15 are the latest 2-in-1 laptops launched by the company to compete in the ‘convertibles’ market.

Eric Chen, Vice President for Asus stated, “Our devotion and ambition to create the incredible is evident in our latest lineup of 2-in-1 laptops, and I am very excited to be back at IFA to share them with European consumers.” The company also showcased ZenBook Flip S and VivoBook Flip 14 in addition to ZenBook Flip convertibles.

Asus’s ZenBook Flip 14 comes with latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 16 GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. It is only 13.9 mm thin and weighs about 1.4 kg. Talking about the Flip, the company points out that the 2-in-1 convertible sports a 360-degree touch screen display along with Asus Pen support.

The company has added a 512 GB PCIe SSD along with a Harman Kardon audio system. Flip 14 sports a 14-inch NanoEdge Full HD display which enables it to pack ina 14-inch screen in the form factor of a traditional 13-inch laptop. The convertible will run Windows 10 out of the box along with support for Windows Hello.

Moving to the second convertible launched by Asus, the ZenBook Flip 15, similar to the Flip 14, sports a 360-degree rotatable 15.6-inch display. Flip 15 also comes with latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 16 GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2400 MHz. Asus has packed Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card along with 2 TB HDD and 512 GB SSD with Type-C USB port and support for Thunderbolt 3. Similar to the Flip 14, the company packs a NanoEdge display but the Flip 15 packs a 4K UHD panel instead of the Full HD one present in the Flip 14.