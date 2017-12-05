Asus India drops the price of the Zenfone Live, you can now grab the device for Rs 7,990

Asus India has announced a reduction in price for the ZenFone Live. When the device was launched in May this year, it was priced at Rs 9,999, the prices then dropped to Rs 8,990, and now Asus has shaved of another Rs 1,000 from the prices, and the device is now available at Rs 7,990.

Love going live? Now you can make the Zenfone Live yours at just Rs. 7999! Shop for it at https://t.co/mN47Lwsn81 #GoLiveBeautifully pic.twitter.com/39BYNZ2867 — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) December 4, 2017

The Asus ZenFone Live has been specifically engineered for those who like to post real-time video content on social media platforms and includes a set of features towards this objective. There is a built-in application called BeautyLive which works towards enhancing the live videos, for both the front and back camera. The beauty filters available in the app are similar to the selfie enhancement filters on smartphones. The app also processes the sound and tries to minimise background noise during live casts.

The device sports a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP selfie shooter. The front camera uses 1.4 μm pixels to capture light effectively, an 82-degree wide angle lens, and a soft LED flash. The screen is a 5-inch IPS display with blue light filter. When it comes to technical specifications, the device uses a quad-core Snapdragon chipset, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of onboard storage, with support for up to 128 GB of expandable storage.

The smartphone supports 4G LTE, and comes with two SIM card slots. The battery is rated at 2,650 mAh.

