Astro, an AI based email prioritisation app roll out support for Slack and Amazon Alexa

Astro, recently launched an upgraded version of its previous app which went by the same name. Unlike its predecessor which remained constricted to emails, it has now come up with a much-upgraded version where it will now integrate with Slack, a chat application for the workplace, and Amazon Alexa, the smarthome hub and wireless speaker.

Astro, an email app, works on Android and iOS. Its first version was released in March, earlier this year. It can be configured to work with Gmail or Office 360. This app, essentially, helps in the prioritisation of emails. This app captures insights on the user's experience. Once through with it, it prioritises the emails which are necessary and emails which need a reminder. It helps in keeping redundant ones like spams or chain email at bay, on its own. In a way, it basically avoids flooding the mailbox with mail, where it has a priority mailbox and the other mailbox.

This bot, which uses artificial intelligence, will integrate with Slack, one of the most frequently used communication channels in the workplace. By integrating the two, it will directly change focus from messages that need to be seen and those which are not necessary.

Astro comes with features like snoozing an email and syncing emails from phones to desktops. It can especially be useful for those redundant email chains. Moreover, the service has also joined hands with Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant. By syncing the two, the user can hear those emails which are necessary or on priority rather than listen to every redundant message. Astrobot also connects people with other operating software like Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Astros's integration with Slack will help in negating the use of emails. This can be a channel through, with which one will potentially see the decline of the mailbox, since Astro provides the prioritization factor.