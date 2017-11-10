Arunachal Pradesh will soon get an automated centralised web application to monitor government programmes

Dashboard, an automated centralised web-based application to aid the process of monitoring and execution of all government programmes in Arunachal Pradesh, will be functional in six months, an official said on Friday.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Friday for its implementation between the State Department of Information Technology and Communications and Ernst & Young (EY), a consultant company.

The application will also help monitor centrally-sponsored schemes along with state government's flagship programmes.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal and other officials here witnessed the signing of the MoU.

Terming the milestone as another giant step towards Digital Arunachal Mission, Khandu voiced satisfaction that the initiative was at last taking shape and said it will be a game-changer in the history of Arunachal Pradesh in the context of governance.

"This Dashboard is an initiative to monitor Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of various departments online through a single-fit window," the Chief Minister said.

"It will bring in transparency and better accountability which will enable effective decision making in a quicker time period."

Expressing optimism that the Dashboard will build a mechanism to trace the reasons for delay of projects, Khandu suggested it should also display real-time information on the status of projects and give a quick and graphical representation of the organizational data that would facilitate quick decisions at all levels.

"This new initiative will aid in performance measurement and provide updates on status and challenges of ongoing projects. This will be a path-breaking initiative in governance as everything will be in public domain," he added.

Performance status of each department in their concerned schemes and projects will be updated constantly from every district that will enable the highest offices of the state government to monitor and facilitate timely execution.

To begin with, the Chief Minister suggested taking in some departments that are implementing important flagship programmes of the Central and state governments. Later, each and every department can be incorporated in the Dashboard and also be opened to public.

EY's Core Delivery Team, headed by Programme Manager Nimish Gupta, will work with the government and the NIC to give a concrete shape to the Dashboard and make it functional.

Gupta and his team will be stationed in Itanagar for the working period of six months and then for another one year after its launch, scheduled by 30 April, 2018.