ARM-powered Windows 10 Notebooks spotted on Geekbench; HP likely to launch new devices

HP is likely to launch new ARM-powered Windows 10 Notebooks. According to a recent report, ARM-powered Notebooks were spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench.

The report also stated that these devices were powered by Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 S operating systems making is clear that Qualcomm-powered Windows devices are on their way. The two versions of Windows may signify cheaper Notebooks for students and the education sector with Windows 10 S, while more premium models for businesses and personal use with Windows 10 Pro.

This comes weeks after the report that OEMs are planning to launch the first set of Windows-10 powered ARM devices in partnership with Qualcomm. According to the report by Gizmochina, these devices will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. Some of the devices are powered by 8 GB RAM and octa-core processor with clock speeds varying from 1.9 GHz to 2.2 GHz.

One thing to note here is that the benchmark scores are not that great and are significantly lower than the scores of a Snapdragon 825-powered devices as mentioned in the report. The report also states that both Qualcomm and Microsoft have signed up a number of partners to launch their new ARM-powered computing devices. HP has listed one of the possible Notebooks in its ‘CarePack’ database. The model number listed here gives us an idea that the device is likely to pack Snapdragon 835 with a 12-inch display as reported by Winfuture.de. The company is likely to offer two devices, the first with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and the second one with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.