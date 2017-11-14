AppyStore is an educational app that helps young children learn in a fun, controlled and gamified environment

AppyStore is a kids learning application for children under eight years old. There are over 100 thousand downloads of the app and it has an impressive average rating of 4.5 stars. The application has been made after consulting with experts and considers development milestones in four areas: cognitive, linguistic, socio-emotional and physical. The content is child friendly and there are absolutely no advertisements.

The videos section is the main part of the app. There are various sections for learning alphabets, phonics, nursery rhymes, crafts, the environment, plants and society. There are also sections for common nursery rhymes, episodes of Little Krishna and stories, which is the most expansive section. The videos are a mixture of 3D and 2D animations. The videos can be streamed and also be downloaded for offline viewing. The content is available in English and Hindi. There is also a prayer section, with a number of devotional Hindu songs.

For very young children, less than two years of age, there is also a dedicated song section. There are playtime songs, nursery rhymes and bedtime-time songs. The songs are divided into sections that also teach about sports, alphabets and numbers.

The activities section has age-appropriate mini games that allow children to explore basic concepts. These include relative sizes, distances, alphabets, numbers, animals, food items and vehicles. Each category has a progress bar, which shows how far a child has gone through a particular course. Children can continue where they have left off. The activities are available for children up to age four.

What makes the app interesting is that the activities are not straightforward and do not follow a template. It is pretty interactive and provides additional information. For example, the animals section does not just show different animals and read out their names. Instead, children can find out what a zebra sounds like, that elephants like sugarcane, that lions live in dens, or that monkeys are naughty and like bananas. Children also have to pick the right colours for the various animals.

The advantage of a single application is that various separate activities for children that were traditionally isolated are presented in a relevant and contextual manner, continuing on a single learning curve. For example, a child may get a soundboard of animals, a jigsaw puzzle and a colouring book in a sequence that makes sense. These various activities are all part of the app, and the child moves from a soundboard to a colouring book and to a jigsaw puzzle in a sequence that continuously increases the child’s understanding of a subject.

The content is local, so for example in the vehicle section, children can learn that an auto rickshaw has three wheels and hear what it sounds like. The activities are designed in such a way that it never gets overwhelming no matter how long a child spends in the app. After going through most of a subject, there is a short test available, and if the child gets everything right, a certificate is given out.

Apart from all the content for children, there is a section with content for parents as well, which is available on the AppyStore website. The section can also be found within the app in the settings menu. An integrated chat allows parents to reach out to experts. The parenting section includes activities for children, tips for parents and recipes for making healthy food.

Parents can set up the app with profiles for multiple children of various ages and track the progress of each child through a web dashboard. The basic app provides a few free videos. There is a fifteen-day trial and the app is subscription based, with a yearlong subscription costing Rs 4,800 while a month long plan costs Rs 1,200. An ongoing promotional offer provides 45 percent to 20 percent discounts, with a yearlong plan available for Rs 2,700 and a month long plan available for Rs 975. The premium subscription comes with over 25 worksheets delivered to your home every month, an education mentor assigned on an individual basis and a certificate every 6 months showing the progress of your children. AppyStore can be downloaded for free on the Play Store.