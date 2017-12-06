You are here:
Apple's Tim Cook says he sees Tencent as a partner and thinks highly of its founder Pony Ma

Apple Inc’s chief executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday he sees Tencent Holdings, China’s biggest social network and gaming company, as a great partner and thinks very highly of its founder Pony Ma.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook. Reuters.

Cook also told the Fortune Forum in Guangzhou that he couldn’t be happier with how the iPhone X is doing in China.

China is Apple’s third-largest region by sales, but it has lost market share in recent years as consumers switch to local rivals.


