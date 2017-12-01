Apple's App Store turns RED to bring awareness about World AIDS Day

More than 400 Apple stores, worldwide, will feature a red Apple logo in a bid to spread awareness about World AIDS Day. This would continue for one week.

According to the Apple newsroom, blog post, for every Apple Pay transaction which will be made, a dollar would be donated by Apple to the Global Fund. The effort has been made along with RED, an initiative which generates funds for people suffering from AIDS. The funds generated by Apple is sent to the Global Fund, an organisation, known for fighting epidemics like AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

Apart from this, Candy Crush Saga’s developer, Kings, have rolled out limited editions of its games on the App Store. The money generated from the in-app purchases would be sent to the Global Fund.

In the App Store, a "Today" tab would be visible. This will feature stories about the cause. It also includes behind-the-scenes looks of how the support is being extended to the cause.

The customer purchases according to Apple have surpassed its records where the initiative has generated enough money to save lives for 144 million days. This has been generated through in-app purchases.

Lisa Jackson, vice president, Apple’s Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, said, “By working with RED to stop the transmission of HIV from moms to their unborn babies, we’re already seeing a significant impact in areas where help is needed most. We’re committed to continuing the fight and empowering future generations through these vital efforts.”

Since 2006, Apple is said to have generated $500 million with the help of RED. This has been sent to the Global Fund.

Apple's statement says, that the number of pregnant women living with HIV have been increasing dramatically. The percentage of pregnant women with HIV has increased from 47 percent to 76 percent.

According to a report, roughly 1.8 million people worldwide contracted the virus that causes AIDS in 2016. That figure breaks down to about one HIV infection every 17 seconds or almost 5,000 per day.