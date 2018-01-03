Apple to replace all iPhone batteries for $29 even if they have passed the diagonostics test

After Apple did a very unprecedented thing when it issued an apology over slowing down older iPhone models. The Cupertino-based tech giant has now offered to replace any iPhone 6 or newer model's battery even if it has passed the diagnostic tests.

Earlier Apple had offered a discount of $50 for replacing batteries of iPhone 6 or older, but according to a report by DailyDot, several of the customers complained that their batteries were not replaced as these batteries had passed the diagnostic tests at the Genius Bar.

The Diagnostic Test in question determines if a device can hold up to 80 percent of its original capacity after 500 complete charge cycles.

Apple has reportedly clarified that regardless of the device passing the diagonostic test or not, the battery of the device will be replaced. This effectively means that an iPhone X user can have their battery changed in $29.

The battery change plan from Apple is currently valid for one year and therefore it would be logical to wait for the year to end and have your battery changed.

French tech blog iGeneration has said that all Apple stores have received this information and users who had earlier exchanged their battery for $79 are eligible for a refund of $50.

Apple had acknowledged on 19 December that it was effectively slowing down the performance of older iPhone models through software updates so that the battery life of these devices was prolonged and also to prevent components from getting fried.

In the aftermath of this disclosure, Apple is now facing possible multiple class-action lawsuits from different groups, across different countries (US, Israel, France) who seek to represent potentially millions of iPhone owners. A lawsuit filed in San Francisco said that "the batteries' inability to handle the demand created by processor speeds" without the software patch was a defect and breach of Apple's contract.