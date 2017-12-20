Apple to introduce second-gen AirPods and ramp up its production in 2018: KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple will most probably launch the second generation of the Apple AirPods in the second half of 2018. Kuo claims that Apple is making new AirPods in response to the high demand of the wireless earphones in the Christmas season as claimed by media reports.

The KGI report, according to Macrumors, said that alongside the new AirPods, Apple also plans on releasing a new charging case for the earphones to make it compatible with the AirPower charging mat. This mat was earlier teased by Apple during its iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone X launch. The pad will also charge the Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X and the Apple Watch 3 simultaneously.

According to Kuo, the AirPods will still be assembled by Inventec and other individual components will be supplied by other companies based in Taiwan such as Compaq, TXC, Unitech and HLJ.

The current generation of AirPods are not being manufactured as quickly as the demand, since the AirPods are sold out till January says Kuo. According to him, AirPods shipments are going to double from the current 13-14 million units to 26-28 million units per year.

Also, he says that Apple has recruited Luxshare to help in the making of the new AirPods. However, RF printed-circuit boards for AirPods batteries are causing a key production bottleneck.