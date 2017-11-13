You are here:
Apple to increase production of iPhone X by 35 - 45 percent after positive reception

News-analysis tech2 News Staff Nov, 13 2017 17:17:30 IST

A KGI Securities report, authored by Ming-Chi Koh, explained that Apple is going to pump up the production of the iPhone X by 35 to 45 percent in the holiday quarter. It is also being reported that the production problems of the iPhone X are in the past and Apple along with its manufacturing partners will be looking to ship about 26 million units of the device in the holiday quarter.

iPhone-X-Social-380According to the report by Apple Insider,  Ming-Chi Koh believes that the increase in device manufacturing is necessary because of the positive reception the iPhone X has garnered and also due to the robust demand for the device in China during the new year.

However, it looks like the iPhone 8 production is going to take a hit of about 50 - 60 percent after the demand for its bigger model iPhone 8 Plus increased. The KGI report claims that the iPhone 8 is "cannibalizing demand" for the smaller iPhone 8 and due to this some of Apple's manufacturing partners will switch production from iPhone 8 to iPhone X.

Apple Insider also reported that this is the first time that a plus model of the iPhone is outselling the non-plus model and on 9 November a report by a research firm showed that Apple had shipped 6.3 million iPhone 8 Plus units, in comparison to the 5.4 million of the smaller iPhone 8. The report also claims that Apple will be expecting it most profitable quarter with revenues ranging from $84 billion and $87 billion in revenue this quarter.


Published Date: Nov 13, 2017 05:15 pm | Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017 05:17 pm






