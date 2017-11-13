Apple to increase production of iPhone X by 35 - 45 percent after positive reception

A KGI Securities report, authored by Ming-Chi Koh, explained that Apple is going to pump up the production of the iPhone X by 35 to 45 percent in the holiday quarter. It is also being reported that the production problems of the iPhone X are in the past and Apple along with its manufacturing partners will be looking to ship about 26 million units of the device in the holiday quarter.

According to the report by Apple Insider, Ming-Chi Koh believes that the increase in device manufacturing is necessary because of the positive reception the iPhone X has garnered and also due to the robust demand for the device in China during the new year.

However, it looks like the iPhone 8 production is going to take a hit of about 50 - 60 percent after the demand for its bigger model iPhone 8 Plus increased. The KGI report claims that the iPhone 8 is "cannibalizing demand" for the smaller iPhone 8 and due to this some of Apple's manufacturing partners will switch production from iPhone 8 to iPhone X.

Apple Insider also reported that this is the first time that a plus model of the iPhone is outselling the non-plus model and on 9 November a report by a research firm showed that Apple had shipped 6.3 million iPhone 8 Plus units, in comparison to the 5.4 million of the smaller iPhone 8. The report also claims that Apple will be expecting it most profitable quarter with revenues ranging from $84 billion and $87 billion in revenue this quarter.