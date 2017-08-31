Apple starts sending invites for a 12 September event at the newly opened Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino

Journalists have started receiving invites for a 12 September event at the newly opened Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. This will be the first official event that Apple will be holding at the location. The Steve Jobs Theater is a 1,000-seat auditorium with a 20-foot tall glass cylinder at the entrance, at Apple's new disc shaped facility known as Apple Park. The Steve Jobs Theatre is located in one of the highest points on the Apple Park campus, overlooking meadows and the main facility. The date is in line with reports by Mac4ever and Fox Business that an Apple event will be held on 12 September, citing people who had been briefed about the plans by Apple.

Just got the invite. It’s official. pic.twitter.com/L9v0vbiUll — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 31, 2017

While we know that the event is now on 12 September, Apple has still not indicated exactly what will be happening at the event. However, considering previous versions of the iPhone were launched in September events by Apple, three new iPhones are expected during the 12 September event. Two of the new devices are expected to be the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7S Plus, updates to last year's iPhone models. Another iPhone is expected to be unveiled with cutting edge features and specifications, to mark 10 years of the iconic device. Here is what we know so far about the 12 September event.

The iPhone to celebrate 10 years of the iconic device is expected to be available in 64 GB and 256 GB variations. The glass back on the phone is expected to make it thicker than the current generation of devices. There were concerns that the anniversary edition iPhone would be delayed because of a shortage in OLED displays and the 3D sensor. However, KGI analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has indicated that the new iPhone will be launching at the same time as the s variants, although there are expected to be limited quantities available in stock at launch.

The phone is expected to use facial recognition technologies to unlock the phone and authenticate store purchases, but it is unclear where the fingerprint sensor will be housed. Leaked schematics do not indicate an available slot on the back of the device, the front features an edge to edge display and analysts have ruled out an underscreen fingerprint sensor. One of the only remaining places to house the fingerprint scanner is on the slightly expanded power button. Apple may even give TouchID a miss.

Along with the three new iPhones, Apple is expected to announce a new 4K Apple TV with HDR support, as well as a LTE only cellular version of the Apple Watch 3. Fans of smaller form factors who are looking to buy an updated version of the iPhone SE, might have to wait till the first quarter of 2018, if Apple is coming up with the device at all. The launch of the iPhone 8 is expected by some analysts to catapult Apple to the first company to reach and maintain a market cap of $1 trillion.