Apple reportedly working on modifying its future smartwatches with EKG monitors to track health problems

Apple is said to be developing a newer and more advanced heart rate monitor for the next generation Apple Watch, according to reports. With this move, Apple would aim to market its device as more of a health monitor than just a fancy smartwatch.

The Watch Series 3 already has a more basic heart rate monitor, however, according to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans on bringing more advanced sensors to predict future health problems rather than just collect historical data about the body like it currently does.

The report claims that a version is being tested that would require users to squeeze the frame of the Apple Watch with two fingers of the hand the watch is not on. An "imperceptible current" will be passed across the user's chest to check for abnormal heart rates and the likes. That might sound scary, but Apple will definitely ensure that electrocution isn't an option. A reading is then taken to determine if there are any "abnormalities."

Apple may or may not decide to include this bit of technology in the watch as the development process is currently ongoing, according to the report. Apple officials have declined to comment on this matter, adds the report.

However, earlier on, according to the report, Apple had announced a research initiative with Stanford Medicine wherein participants downloaded an app that used Apple Watch's existing heart rate monitor and its LEDs and light sensors to track changes in blood flow from the pumping heart. A free video consultation with a doctor from telehealth provider American Well Corp is given if any abnormalities are spotted. The report claims that data from this research may help Apple develop AI tools that can support the EKG project.