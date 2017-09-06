Apple refuses to add TRAI's DND app due to privacy policy violations

In a move that could risk the company's efforts to spread out into one of the world's biggest and fastest growing smartphone markets, Apple has so far refused to give into the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's demand. That demand according to a Bloomberg report, is basically getting the TRAI DND app for iOS devices onto the Apple App Store.

TRAI's DND app for iOS users is basically an anti-spam app which lets users share spam call and text message logs with the agency. TRAI gathers the data and will then send it to mobile operators, helping them block the spammers on the list.

While TRAIs intentions may be clean here; the app clearly violates Apple's privacy policy. And it is the same reason why Apple has refused to add the said app to its App Store despite several meetings with the government.

TRAI chairman Ram Sewak Sharma told Bloomberg, "Nobody's asking Apple to violate its privacy policy,". Oddly, Sharma also made another statement, "It is a ridiculous situation, no company can be allowed to be the guardian of a user's data."

"The problem of who controls user data is getting acute and we have to plug the loose ends," Sharma said. "This is not the regulator versus Apple, but Apple versus its own users."

While Apple's talks with the government never seem to end, last we heard, the company had already begun manufacturing its iPhone SE model locally in Bengaluru. Apple is currently seeking plenty of tax breaks before it can set up local manufacturing in the country. From what we know, the Cupertino technology giant is currently testing the waters with a limited run of the iPhone SE model.

Refusal to accept TRAI's app could mean more problems for Apple as it tries to increase its market share. The company has plans to set up its own Apple Stores in major cities as well.