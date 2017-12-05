Apple Pay Cash finally rolling out to devices in the US as a part of iOS 11.2 update

Apple released iOS 11.2 on Monday, ahead of its earlier planned release because of a software bug in the earlier release started causing iPhones to crash. But on the brighter side of things, iOS 11.2 also finally brings us Apple's peer-to-peer payments solution called Apple Pay Cash.

Apple Pay Cash allows users to send payments by simply tapping on the App Store icon in the iMessage app and then selecting Apple Pay from the available drawer. The authentication will be the same as is the case for all Apple Pay transactions which include Touch ID and Face ID authentication.

Once the payment is received on the other side, it shows up as an Apple Pay Cash card which can be transferred back into the account or stored in the Apple Wallet for future use.

Apple Pay Cash was announced earlier in June this year by Apple at WWDC as its native system that uses iMessage capable devices including iPhones, iPads and the Apple Watch, to send payments from Apple Pay linked debit and credit cards.

Pay Cash which was expected to launch along with the launch of iOS 11 back in September, was deferred by the Cupertino-based company to fall.

What will come across as a little bit of a disappointment, however, is the fact that the rollout of Apple Pay Cash is restricted to the US only as of now. While this means that not all of us can begin sending cash across iMessage, as per a report by The Verge, its roll out in the US has also been relatively slow.