Rumours are floating online about a foldable Galaxy device from Samsung and it is speculated to be called as the Galaxy X. At the MWC 2018, Samsung CEO DJ Koh had reiterated the fact that the Galaxy X is not a gimmick and that the phone will be launched. Not wanting to be outdone, Apple may also reportedly be in the process of making a 'foldable' iPhone by 2020.

As per a CNBC report, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has said that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working with Asian partners to make this foldable iPhone.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan told CNBC, "We expect the iPhones this fall to be largely unchanged for the OLED versions although size changes have proved to be a catalyst in the past. Our checks also suggest that Apple is working with suppliers on a foldable phone (that potentially could double up as a tablet) for launch in 2020."

Apple has already introduced a massive design overhaul on the iPhone X with the removal of the home button, something that has been on an iPhone since the very beginning, and introducing a notch. Bringing out a foldable iPhone, which can double up as a tablet could be the next step in design innovation from Apple. Already competitors such as Lenovo and Samsung have demoed concept foldable phones while some other companies, as per the report, have filed for patents.

A Korean news outlet had last year reported that Apple might partner with LG for these foldable OLED displays. However, the report has cited anonymous sources. As we usher in a new age of smartphone designs, it is quite a possibility that foldable displays become the next design element for smartphones in the future.