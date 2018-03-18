You are here:
Apple MacBook shipments to rise between 13-16 percent this year, iPad by 7-10 percent and iPhone by 6 percent: Report

News-Analysis IANS Mar 18, 2018 11:04 AM IST

Apple's new line of MacBook laptops is likely to show better year-over-year (YoY) growth in unit sales — at between 13-16 per cent in 2018 — which will be better than both iPads and iPhones, a new report from Taiwan-based market research firm KGI said.

Apple MacBooks.AFP

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — known as the most trusted Apple analyst globally — is positive on the outlook for Apple MacBook, which is expected to see the best YoY shipments growth among Apple's (US) main product lines (13-16 per cent) in 2018.

iPhone shipments are expected to grow just 4-6 per cent and iPad shipments 7-10 per cent.

The analyst predicted Mac laptop unit shipments will rise between 13-16 per cent in 2018, compared to about 7-10 per cent for iPad and a maximum of 6 per cent for iPhone, 9to5mac.com reported on Friday.

He also reiterated his prediction of a new more-affordable MacBook Air in the pipeline for release this year.


Published Date: Mar 18, 2018 11:04 AM | Updated Date: Mar 18, 2018 11:04 AM


