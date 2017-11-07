Apple is planning to introduce new pricing schemes to developers for subscription apps in iOS 11.2

Apple is planning to introduce a new pricing scheme for the auto-renewable subscription apps. The new scheme for the apps will help increase the subscription period of the app in the App Store. This feature is available in the iOS 11.2 beta update for the developers and the stable version of the iOS is expected to be out next month.

According to a report on 9to5Mac, the company will allow developers to offer special introductory price to the new subscribers of their app. The report from the notes of the iOS 11.2 beta mentions that developers will be able to configure introductory pricing in the iTunes Connect soon. The feature will also be available for tvOS 11.2.

Developers are able to use the feature in the beta update and can offer reduced prices for their apps for a set period of time.

According to the report, Apple takes 30 percent of the revenue generated on the App Store and it decreases it to 15 percent after one year of subscription. The duration of the subscription is more profitable for the companies revenue.

The App Store brought $21.5 billion in revenue for the company in 2017 and the sales increased by 19 percent as compared to the previous year.

Apple recently revamped the App Store in iOS 11 and also brought about new changes giving space to developers and to attract more revenue from the store.