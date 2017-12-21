Apple is planning to converge its iOS and macOS apps to create a seamless user experience across platforms

Apple is planning to converge its iOS and MacOS platforms by making apps which will have a seamless user experience on the iPhone, iPad as well as iMac or Macbooks.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the company might start the project code-named 'Marzipan' as early as next year. This will enable iOS apps which are made for the iPhone and iPad, will also work on the computers and laptops offered by Apple. A sort of Universal Apple Platform if you will. Currently, software developers have to develop two software for both iOS and macOS platforms separately.

According to the report, the move comes with the focus on improving the Mac app store which is known to have a limited selection of apps which are updated much slower than the iOS apps.

Taking the example of the Twitter app, the report mentioned that the same app on iOS is updated regularly and comes with latest features. The same app on the Mac store hasn't been updated in a while.

Software developers will be able to create apps that will work not only with touchscreens but will also have provisions to be operated using a keyboard and a trackpad on the laptops or mice on the iMacs. This seamless app experience means that whenever the iOS app gets updated, those updates will also reflect for the app on the Macs. It should also give a shot in the arm to the number of apps available on the Mac app store.

Steven Troughton-Smith, an app developer said that it could be the biggest change after the introduction of iOS. Apple might announce the plan and open its software platform for developers at the annual developers' conference in the summer of 2018.