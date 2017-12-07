Apple is planning an iPhone with an LCD display and a metal case in 2018: Report

Rumours regarding the production of new Apple handsets refuse to die. While the public excitement over iPhone X has not subdued, rumours have emerged regarding the production of LCD display iPhone with a metallic cover in 2018.

According to a report by the Nikkei Asian Review, the Cupertino-based smartphone-maker might bring LCD display with a metallic case back, just like the older iPhones (before the iPhone 8 and X). Apart from that, echoing Ming Chi Kuo's predictions, the publication also said that Apple would bring two OLED display iPhones in 2018.

This year, Apple had released iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The trio has an OLED display and a glass back cover.

The report also gave away some features about the speculated phone. It might have a 6.1-inch LCD display and would sport a metallic back with many colour options.

Currently, it is Samsung Display which provides the OLED displays for the iPhones. Until Apple does not find a better OLED display manufacturer, it will continue to use Samsung displays on both the iPhones.

Also, it has been reported that Pegatron’s subsidiary Casetek, the manufacturer of display casings has been, reportedly, testing on an LCD display. But it is not known who would be assembling the iPhone.

However, none of the sources have reportedly commented on the rumours.

There have been no rumours about facial recognition or Face ID for facial unlock, which became the buzzword during iPhone X release. Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple would manufacture three iPhone X forms of iPhones in comparative sizes in 2018.

In other news, reportedly there has been a deficit in the supply of iPhoneX with the increasing demand of the tenth-anniversary edition of the smartphone. It was also reported that Foxconn Technology, the assembler of iPhone X, was making its underage interns assemble the phones. The Cupertino-based smartphone maker acknowledged the violation of labour laws in China.