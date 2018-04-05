While we're still getting the hang of Apple's new gesture interface on the iPhone X, Apple is apparently working on an entirely new kind of phone with a touchless gesture-based input.

The phone, which, according to Bloomberg, is expected to take at least two years to arrive, will feature a curved display. Unlike the display on the Samsung Galaxy S9, this new iPhone's display will curve from inwards from top to bottom (kind of like a banana). Judging by the description of the display, the phone is likely to have a rather large screen and an OLED panel, given that only OLEDs can curve easily.

Bloomberg's sources have told them that the phone will detect a gesture without the user having to actually touch the screen. This technology isn't exactly new as Sony and Nokia have implemented it in the past as a glove input option on their phones. Such an input has never been precise, but it should indeed be good enough for detecting gestures.

In its report, Bloomberg notes that both features are only in an experimental phase and that they may not necessarily come to new iPhones.