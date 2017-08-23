Apple is developing a self-driving shuttle service for its employees and is calling it project 'PAIL'

Apple is not focusing on developing an entire self-driving car by itself. Instead, the company has pivoted to focus on the software side. This is not the first time that we have heard this after initial reports pointing out that the company is focusing on bringing an autonomous car to compete with Google and Tesla.

According to a report by The Verge, Apple is working to develop a ‘self-driving shuttle’ that will be used internally to ferry its employees from Palo Alto to Infinite Loop. This project is called as ‘PAIL’, which is short for Palo Alto and Infinite Loop. The interesting thing to note here is that Apple will build it on a van made by another auto-mobile maker instead of building the entire vehicle itself. The project is not operational at the time of writing.

The report points out that Apple can test these self-driving shuttles as it already has a permit to test self-driving cars in the area. This is a completely different approach for the company to take after starting work on ‘Project Titan’ to make an autonomous car by itself. The project had interesting ideas, like having spherical wheels instead of regular tires, to ensure that the cars can move laterally as well.

Whatever the case, a vehicle of this nature will let Apple gather data to help further its self-driving car mission.