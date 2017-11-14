Apple iPhone X users experience crackling and buzzing sounds through earpiece speaker

A few days day ago Apple iPhone X users reported the presence of a persistent and prominent green line on the right edge of the display. A limited number of users now also claim to be experiencing issues with the iPhone X's front-facing earpiece speaker.

While Apple has had the earpiece double-up as a speaker since the iPhone 7, the issue seems to be experienced by only iPhone X users. As mentioned by these users, the earpiece speaker seems to be producing a particular "crackling" or "buzzing" sound when the volume levels are pushed to the maximum.

According to a report by MacRumors, users who have tried to troubleshoot the issue stated that the sounds occur with all types of audio playback, including phone calls, music, videos with sound, alarms and even ringtones. The report also confirmed that the issue was not found to be specific to any iPhone X configuration or the iOS version being run on the devices. A number of users faced with the problem took to MacRumors' discussion thread, while a few others have also taken to Twitter and Reddit since the phone launched on 3 November.

While Apple has stayed mum on the matter so far, the company was faced by a similar issue in late September when iPhone 8 and 8 Plus users across the world reported hearing a static noise in the earpiece while taking phone calls. Apple acknowledged the issue and fixed it with a software patch bundled along with iOS 11.0.2.

However, since the crackling sound on the iPhone X is pertinent throughout different kinds of playback, the issues might not be related, pointing towards a hardware issue.