Apple iPhone X component suppliers report decline in orders; "sharp decline" expected by March

The sale of the Apple iPhone X was preceded by fears of slow supply in components hampering Apple's sales of their 2017 flagship. However, more than a month after the launch of the iPhone X, reports tend to suggest more trouble.

Supply-chain sources including as many as four component suppliers are reporting a decline in order, resulting in a fall in revenue. Based on a report by DigiTimes, despite having enjoyed a surge in orders for the iPhone X in September and October, sources from the component supply chain saw their shipments for iPhone devices weaken in the month of November and are expected to drop even further in December.

The report states that camera lens supplier Largan Precision saw flat revenues in November. Chassis maker Catcher Technology and touch panel supplier General Interface Solution is also reporting a decline in revenue.

Suppliers are still hopeful of a healthy demand through the months of January and February after which they expect a 'sharp decline' in the month of March. This could be an issue for Apple, forcing the company to reduce its iPhone X shipment targets in Q1 of 2018.

A previous report stated that Apple may release a new 6-inch iPhone with a design similar to that of the iPhone X and also feature Face ID. According to certain market observers, this may force consumers to delay their purchases of the iPhone X and wait for the next gen device.