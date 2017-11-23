Apple iPhone SE second generation may launch in early 2018; production to take place exclusively in India

Apple may be working on the successor to the iPhone SE which was launched two years ago. According to some rumours on the internet, the company is likely to launch the alleged 'iPhone SE 2' in 2018. Apple is expected to launch the much-anticipated version of the smaller sized iPhone between the months of January and March.

According to the report by 9to5Mac the device will be exclusively manufactured in Wistron's plant in India. The device will most probably keep its 4-inch display and also it might get an upgrade to the A10 Fusion chip employed in the iPhone 7. Beyond this, there is not much information available at the time of writing.

The iPhone SE, which was designed for the Indian market due to its pocketability and low-cost nature has actually become more popular abroad. This new iPhone SE may perhaps bolster Apple's smartphone market in India which is currently being dominated by its Chinese counterparts.

Earlier reports on the next generation iPhone SE claimed that it will first be shipped to the Indian market first and then other global markets, according to Focus Taiwan. With a focus on increasing its capacity in India, Apple intends to double or triple its sales in the coming five years.