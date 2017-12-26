Apple iPhone SE gets a price slash of Rs 8,000; now selling at Rs 17,999 on Amazon India

Christmas seems to have brought a surprise gift for Indian users after it was announced that the iPhone SE has received a price cut of Rs 8,000. The device is now priced at Rs 17,999, making its competitive with phones like Moto G5 or the Xiaomi Mi A1. The iPhone SE can now be purchased at this price on Amazon India.

The iPhone SE was Apple's solution for users who didn't want to use big phones by providing the processing power of the iPhone 6S wrapped in the display and design of an iPhone 5S. The iPhone SE is, incidentally, the only iPhone which is being manufactured/assembled natively in India. Also. in addition to the discount, Amazon is also offering up to Rs 15,100 on exchange, which just sweetens the pot.

This price slash is a surprise move given that just last week, an additional 5 percent import tax on phones raised the price of iPhones by around 3.5 percent. Apple has also has been under fire after it admitted that it was indeed deliberately throttling processor clock speeds on older iPhones using deteriorating batteries.

Apple had however claimed that this is being done to ensure an older battery does not cause issues such as shutdown when the iPhone is operating at peak performance power. On the other hand, Apple makes it very expensive to have a battery replaced.