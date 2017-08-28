Apple iPhone 8 to come with wireless charging, though it may not be the fastest, says report

The next generation iPhone or the iPhone 8 is rumored to be unveiled on 12 September. A number of new features have been speculated to arrive on the new iPhone including a bezel-less display and 3D face recognition in addition to wireless charging.

According to rumors, the iPhone will sport a glass back rather than a metal body design which will enable wireless charging. Japanese tech blog MacOtakara claims that the iPhone will, in fact, have a 1.2 standard Qi wireless charging made by Wireless Power consortium. However, the blog claims that the iPhone 8 will employ a 7.5W (5V/1.5A) wireless charging option rather than a faster 15W wireless charging option.

The iPhone 8 is speculated to pack a 3,000 mAh battery which means that using 7.5 W wireless charger may not power the phone quickly. Users may have to fall back to wired charging to ensure faster-charging speeds. The blog has also speculated that Apple may employ an MFi chip which means that wireless charging Qi pad by other companies may not work on the new iPhone. MFi (Made for iPod) is a licensing program for developers to build hardware and software accessories that are compatible with the iPhone, iPad or iPod.

As per previous reports, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 8 along with iPhone 7s and 7s Plus. iPhone 8 is expected come in 64 GB and 256 GB storage variants. However, another leak on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo suggests that Apple will also launch a 512 GB storage variant for the iPhone 8.