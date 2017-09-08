Apple has tied up with Radio City for curated playlists, inspired by radio channels popular shows

Radio City 91.1 FM and Apple Music announced a collaboration on Thursday that will allow people across the country to enjoy music that resonates with their personal tastes through playlists curated by the channel.

The playlists would be inspired by Radio City's popular shows — Love Guru, Radio City Top 25, Suno Na Dilli, and Kasa Kaay Mumbai; two other thematic playlists include Flashback Cassette and Chillout Zone.

The playlists would be a rare fusion of the radio station's well-researched and mood-mapped music, which will help analyse the genres and styles of music preferred across different geographies, the company said.

"Curating playlists on Apple's platform will help us utilise our strengths to offer our listeners content that enhances their music experience," Abraham Thomas, CEO, Radio City 91.1 FM, said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the availability of our playlists on Apple Music will make it easier for our listeners to enjoy quality music on a device of their choosing, at a time and place of their convenience," Thomas added.

Users can find Radio City playlists by clicking on 'Radio City' Curators in the Playlists section on the Browse tab on Apple Music or go to http://apple.co/radiocityplaylist