Apple breaks silence on net neutrality, urges FCC to 'save the internet' and not allow 'fast lanes'

In its comment to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Apple has sided with net neutrality and is seeking preservation of internet laws by preventing internet service providers from interfering and blocking with web surfing.

According to a report in Recode, the US tech giant has urged the FCC to not roll back the ban on existing fast lanes, which provides access to various internet services to come to the forefront.

“Far from new, this has been a foundational principle of the FCC’s approach to net neutrality for over a decade. Providers of online goods and services need assurance that they will be able to reach their customers without interference from the underlying broadband providers,” said Apple in its comments. FCC rules if implemented will open the 'fast lanes' where websites with a cash-crunch might lose out to bigger companies.

Apple iterates the same sentiment as other tech companies which had gathered for ‘save the internet’ campaign. The company asserted in its comments that the ban gives service providers like Verizon, Comcast, and AT&T, greater autonomy over the internet, which would be unfair to the users and content providers.

Advocacy groups have been urging tech companies to protest against the regulatory ban.

Meanwhile, the US has canceled a planned hearing on 7 September on the future of internet access rules after no companies publicly committed to appearing. Among those who had been invited in late July to share thoughts before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee were the chief executives of Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc. The hearing had the potential to be one of the most high-profile appearances of major tech CEOs on Capitol Hill.