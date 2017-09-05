Apple announces Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones; to sell for $349 from October onwards

Apple has announced the new Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones today in the US. The new pair of wireless headphones will be priced at a $349 in the US markets and £299 in the UK markets. It will be going on sale in October.

As per a report GSMArena, the Beats Studio 3 pack in Apple's W1 chip that was introduced by Apple in its AirPods in 2016. Apple claims that the introduction of the chip not only allows easy and intuitive pairing to Apple devices running iOS 10, but also helps the Beats Studio 3 last up to 22 hours of continuous audio playback before needing a charge. The over-ear headphones also claim up to 40 hours on a single charge, having noise-cancelling turned off.

The headphones also feature Class 1 Bluetooth for better connectivity as well as slightly improved range. In terms of design, the Studio 3 Wireless comes in a little larger than the Solo 3 Wireless and will be offered in a range of six colours among which two are touted to be 'limited edition' variants — the Shadow Grey and Porcelain Gold. The Studio 3 headphones will come with a carrying case, a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable as well as a USB charging cable.

Apple has previously used the W1 chip in the Beats Solo 3, Beats X and the PowerBeats 3.

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless will be pitted against rival offerings, the Bose QC35 and the Sony MDR-1000X.