Apple acquires Vancouver-based app development startup Buddybuild for an undisclosed amount

Apple has announced that it has acquired a Vancouver-based startup, specialising in app development service, called Buddybuild.

The app is described as a “mobile iteration platform” which reportedly focuses on "continuous integration and debugging tools" making it easier for app developers by giving them a simple workflow for pushing out their apps via GitHub, BitBucket or GitLab.

The acquisition was confirmed to TechCrunch and there has been no disclosure as to how much this deal is worth. Buddybuild will be rolled into Xcode, which is Apple's development toolkit for making apps for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. This would mean an effective end for the development of Android apps which was added this February, claims the report. Also, it would seem that the acquisition would make developing and iterating apps on iOS much easier than before, said the report.

Buddybuild was founded in 2015 by Dennis Pilarinos and Christopher Stott, both of whom are ex-Amazon employees and has managed to raise around $8.8 million.

The Apple acquisition comes in the backdrop of the likelihood that the Cupertino-giant could buy video-streaming service Netflix.

A report in Business Insider said that iTunes has been a huge hit for the company, but viewers have migrated increasingly to services like Netflix, Amazon or Hulu to watch their favourite shows leaving Apple struggling to offer a compelling TV or movie offering.